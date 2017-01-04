The permanent closure of Faster Basset and temporary closure of the Front Public House may seem abrupt to customers who visited the establishment over the last few days and saw a sign indicating the doors were shut.

Big Mouth BBQ owner Sean Knox is taking over both establishments. Knox says the change has been in the works since November when he was approached by Faster Basset owner Brandon Cartwright to take over the restaurant.

“The idea of us coming in and doing the food and he was going to maintain the bar side. And then as things progressed it ended up being available to use, the entire building,” said Knox.

Business relations between Cartwright and Front Brewing Company and building owner Brad Talcott deteriorated due to financial strain. Talcott says he is looking forward to working with a successful Great Falls restaurant.

But the change of ownership has been difficult for some. The employees at both the Faster Basset and Front were let go as part of the transition of ownership, something that Knox says he feels badly about.

“I think a lot of folks were blindsided and my wife and I have been losing sleep. It wasn’t because of anything that we did. We are hoping to have those people give us a chance to interview them and give them an opportunity to be reemployed. It’s going to take 20 to 25 people to staff this and we want to make sure from a service level that people get the best service they’ve ever had in this room,” said Knox.

Knox says they are in the process of purchasing a liquor license for the Front and will remain closed until they are licensed.

“Crossing our fingers that by the third week in January we’ll be able to pour beer again. But it’s all up to the state and the process itself. So we do have a license secured and we’ll just have to wait until we get the paper in our hand,” said Knox.

The Front will continue to pour the Front Brewing House beers that are currently served there, but Knox says the drink menu will be mixed up a bit, with some original creations.

“I like to think that I’m somewhat of a mixologist, I really like great cocktails. So Martinis, Manhattans, just really good, big, beautiful, balls of ice, great glasses. And of course the wine is still going to be a big part of what we do here,” said Knox.

Knox feels there is a need for more quick, quality lunch food establishments so the new location will focus on fast lunch service. They will feature most of the current Big Mouth BBQ menu but also incorporate new pub-style items.

“So we’ll do great burgers, street tacos, great specials, brisket and biscuits, just great southern fare,” said Knox.

Knox says he’s planning to have a grand opening when both the restaurant and bar are ready for customers.

“Give us this opportunity to get set back up, it’s gonna be three weeks. Come back and see us, and we’ll give you a great experience when you get here,” said Knox.

Knox says Faster Basset and Front gift cards will be honored when they reopen.

Jeremiah Johnson is also taking over management of the Front Brewing Company, currently owned by Talcott. Johnson said they are going to evaluate the company for future opportunities and make a plan for purchase.

Reporter: Mackenzie Lee