(HELANA) The Montana Legislature will once again consider a bill to let three elementary school districts, including East Helena, build their own high schools.

Senate Bill 139 is sponsored by Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip. It would let elementary districts with more than 1,000 students expand into K-12 districts, if voters approve a bond to build a high school.

Only the districts of East Helena, Lockwood near Billings, and Hellgate near Missoula currently meet the requirements.

In 2015, a similar bill passed the Senate, but fell three votes short of approval in the House. Ankney says he’s optimistic the results will be different this year.

“I worked very hard at meeting with different people to try to address their concerns, and I think we’ve done a real good job of that,” he said.

There have been some major changes in the proposal. Unlike the 2015 bill, SB 139 doesn’t include a requirement that the expanding district and the high school district it’s leaving negotiate a division of assets, including everything from buildings to buses and computers. The new bill also limits elementary districts to trying to expand once in a five-year period if they’re unsuccessful.