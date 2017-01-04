Murder charges will likely be filed early next week against the Billings man accused of killing a Glasgow woman.

28-year-old Jay Witkowski is being held at the valley county jail today on $5,000 bond.

Witkowski is accused in the murder of Evelynn Garcia, who died Tuesday at a Billings hospital.

Authorities believe Witkowski stabbed Garcia then ran her over with a vehicle on Saturday in Glasgow.

Authorities do not yet have a motive for the attack.

Valley County Sheriff Vernon Buerkle says the two were not strangers, but their connection is still unknown.