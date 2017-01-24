Carri Elizabeth Standsoverbull of Billings, charged Tuesday with the 2015 murder and dismemberment of her boyfriend’s body, was described by witnesses as the “puppet master” in the gruesome assault.

Standsoverbull, 40 years old, is charged in Yellowstone County District Court with deliberate homicide, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

Standsoverbull is accused in the 2015 murder of Jeffrey Hewitt, 41 years old.

Authorities believe Standsoverbull beat Hewitt to death at the Ponderosa Apartment Complex in Billings and then enlisted two men to help her dismember and burn the victim’s body and distribute parts in the Pryor area.

In April of 2015, authorities found portions of a human body with no head or legs in a canyon on Pryor Road in Big Horn County.

Investigators determined that the legs had been sawed off the body and the remains set on fire. The head was not found at the scene.

An autopsy was performed on the body and agents observed a tattoo with the letters “EWITT” on the back of the torso.

According to court documents, the “H” of the man’s torso tattoo was burned away.

The torso also appeared to have been struck repeatedly with a sharp instrument.

In the burn pile, detectives found a coupon mailer with an address on it.

Authorities obtained a search warrant to look through that Pryor Road address and inside the home detectives found a wallet belonging to Hewitt.

Patrick Standsoverbull told authorities that the woman had beaten Hewitt until he was left bed-ridden at her apartment.

Patrick said he believed the fatal beating occurred about a month before the body was found.

He said that Carri had called him and asked him to come over and help dispose of Hewitt’s body. The relationship between the man and woman was not clear in court records.

Hewitt’s body was covered in bruises and laying lifelessly on a mattress at the apartment, according to Patrick.

The pair put Hewitt’s body into a suitcase and placed it in Patrick’s vehicle, according to court documents.

They took the body back to Patrick’s home in Pryor and met with Isaiah Standsoverbull.

They then took the body out to the canyon area where the three allegedly dismembered the body with a gas-powered chainsaw.

The three then lit the body on fire and watched it burn for about five minutes before they left the scene, according to court documents.

Isaiah told authorities that he was upset that Hewitt had been killed and said the only role he had in disposing of the body was getting rid of one of the victim’s legs.

Isaiah said Carri then took Hewitt’s dismembered head, wrapped it in a tarp, and threw it somewhere down the road.

Authorities found the chainsaw and axe used in the dismemberment in Isaiah Standsoverbull’s vehicle.

At Carri’s apartment at the Ponderosa Complex in Billings, authorities found blood in the living room and near the bathroom.

Carri told Billings Police that she was afraid of Hewitt because he beat her frequently.

She said it was the last straw for her when Hewitt hurt her children.

Carri said Hewitt was assaulted by “some guys” who found out Hewitt had hurt her children.

She said she discovered Hewitt had died when she and her children returned home from the grocery store and found him dead on a mattress.

Carri allegedly admitted she asked Patrick for help disposing of the body.

Authorities learned that several other people may have been involved in beating Hewitt to death.

Patrick told detectives that Carri admitted to him that she killed Hewitt.

He also told authorities where Carri had thrown Hewitt’s head and they later found the man’s head in that area.

Carri’s adult daughter reported that she had come over to the apartment and found Hewitt incapacitated on the mattress.

The woman said Carri told her to leave when she became concerned about Hewitt.

Another witness told detectives that Carri had called him while he was bowling to report that she had killed Hewitt by strangling him.

An additional witness to the disposal of the body reported that Carri was in charge of the whole operation and referred to her as the “puppet master.”

Patrick told authorities that he believed Carri was the one who ultimately caused Hewitt’s death and said his murder was “misery, horrible, painful.”

Carri and Patrick are being held at the Yellowstone County jail.

Patrick is charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Bail for Carri has been set at $500,000.