Part of Northern Yellowstone is now closed, as the park gets ready to start bison operations.

Beginning today the area around the Stephens Creek facility near Gardiner will be closed temporarily for safety reasons.

Stephens Creek is used for bison management.

During bison management, the animals are captured, processed and then sent to slaughter.

The management process is part of the Interagency Bison Management Plan which this year calls for reducing the bison herd by nearly a thousand animals. Right now there are an estimated 5,500 Yellowstone Bison.

So far, no bison are near Stephens Creek, but as soon as they arrive, operations at Stephens creek will begin.

Another method for reducing the herd is the bison hunt, managed by the state and Native American Tribes.