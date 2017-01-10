The group tasked with stopping the spread of invasive mussels in Montana has lifted boating restrictions on two reservoirs.

On Dec. 1 the Montana Mussel Response Team prohibited the launch or removal of boats, boats, docks and other structures on the Tiber Reservoir near Shelby and Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The team lifted those restrictions today saying mussels don’t reproduce when water temperatures drop below 48 degrees and citing the minimal movement of watercraft and other structures in winter.

The team will reassess the restrictions in the spring following the breakup of the ice.

Invasive mussel larvae have been confirmed in Tiber Reservoir near Shelby and are suspected in canyon ferry.

Watercraft restrictions remain in place on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and Glacier National Park.