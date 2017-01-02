(HELENA) Investigators with the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it’s likely the man found Saturday off Ronda Road died from exposure.

Criminal investigations Bureau Sergeant Eric Gilbertson told MTN that they don’t suspect anything suspicious about the death of 37-year-old Juan Castillo.

However, they are still waiting for the results of the autopsy to confirm.

“Until the autopsy is done, until later in the week, we won’t know for sure if there’s other factors,” said Sergeant Gilbertson.

Castillo’s body was found by a resident near Ronda Road and McHugh Lane between 8:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. on Saturday.

Sergeant Gilbertson said it’s likely Castillo’s car that got stuck in a snow bank, and he attempted to walk home when he wasn’t prepared for the cold weather.

“Maybe he got his vehicle stuck in the area, was attempting to walk to his residence, wasn’t dressed for the weather, and apparently didn’t make it to his residence,” said Gilbertson.

Gilbertson urges people to be prepared for emergencies at this time of the year.