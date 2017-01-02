(GREAT FALLS) Family members have confirmed that the body of 21-year-old Matthew Grant has been found.

Grant had recently arrived in Montana from Canada and was reported missing on December 15th.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services had issued a missing persons alert for Grant shortly after his disappearance.

Grant’s body was found in an alley in the Glacier Homes community north of Browning on Saturday afternoon.

A family member tells MTN News that it appeared that his body had been dumped there.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

His body was taken to Missoula for an autopsy.

The family says Grant’s mother will then take his body back to Canada.

A rosary will be held on Wednesday evening at 7:00 at the Little Flower Parish.

The family will also host a memorial service Thursday at the church at 2 p.m.

The family also hopes to hold a vigil for Grant in the alley he was found next spring.

The family member said that they appreciate all of the support that they have received from the community.

We will update you when we get more information.

Reporter: Keeley Van Middendorp