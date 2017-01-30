HELENA – Big Brothers-Big Sisters raised $45,000 at their annual event “Bowl for Kids Sake” held last Saturday and Sunday.

At the Sleeping Giant Lanes, a 50s themed bowling party was held to celebrate BBBS’ 50 years in Helena.

The “Bowl For Kids Sake” event sold raffle tickets, one prize included a cruiser bike for a child to win. Commemorative pint glasses were also for sale.

Donations came in the form of online donations and at the event. BBBS, as of Monday, was still receiving donations.

Pizza, music and games were all part of the weekend-long itinerary.

On Sunday afternoon, Miss Montana visited with the “Littles” while they bowled with their “Bigs”.

All of the money that was raised will go back into community school-based programs.

Making memories for two years now, Big sister Jessie Fernandes and her 12-year-old Little sister Anarissa Rae talk about their experience.

“I love just hanging out, it’s fun just to get to do a lot of things around the community that I wouldn’t necessarily do otherwise, from everything from bike ride, to hanging out…to bowling!” said Rae.

Currently there are 55 children on the waiting list to connect with a Big brother or sister, 80 percent of those are boys.

BBBS hopes this event will lead filling their critical need for “Bigs.”

For more information about becoming a “Big” click here.