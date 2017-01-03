Jake William Collins, accused killing his wife Crystal over the weekend, reportedly told law enforcement that he hit her with a cast iron frying pan in the head during a drunken fit of rage.

Charging documents state that Collins also cut her throat.

The murder allegedly happened while the couple’s three children, along with two other neighborhood children, slept in the home’s living room.

Crystal’s mother called law enforcement to report that her daughter had been missing on Monday, January 2, at 8:42 a.m. She was reportedly last seen between 3 and 4 am on Sunday, January 1, when Jake told Gallatin County Sheriffs deputies she walked away from her home in the Mountain View Trailer Park at 8628 Huffine Lane, just west of Bozeman.

Jake told a deputy that he and Crystal had gone to a New Year’s Eve party in Four Corners at around 8 p.m. on December 31, and left the party intoxicated in separate vehicles. Jake and his brother-in-law went to pick up his daughter who was babysitting, when Crystal reportedly passed them on the road, losing control of her vehicle and sliding off the road. The men continued on the way to pick up the girl, then returned to pick up Crystal.

Jake then followed the brother-in-law and Crystal in the vehicle that had slid off the road.

Jake told investigators that he and Crystal then had a fight once back at their home, which resulted in Crystal leaving the house and walking away. He reported he hadn’t seen or heard from Crystal since 4 a.m.

When investigators came to the home later Monday, they learned that Jake had taken the couple’s children to Butte to Crystal’s mother’s home.

Investigators then interviewed neighbors and children who had stayed the night for a sleep- over at the home.

At approximately 5 p.m. Jake met with investigators at the Law & Justice Center in Bozeman and agreed to answer questions about his missing wife.

He told investigators that he and Crystal had a physical altercation that took place in the couple’s bedroom after they arrived home from the New Year’s party.

Investigators told Jake that his statement was inconsistent and incorrect and asked him to recount what had happened.

Jake then reportedly said that he had punched Crystal several times and then admitted that he killed her in their bedroom. He said he hit Crystal in the head with a large cast-iron frying pan while she was on the bed. He provided additional details, including that he cleaned up the crime scene and attempted to dispose of Crystal’s body.

Jake provided law enforcement with the location of his wife’s body, which a detective located soon after.

At approximately 8 p.m., Jake was placed under arrest for deliberate homicide.