Winter Weather Advisories are up along the Hi-Line and south towards Great Falls until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Even though light winds are predicted until then, we could see wind gusts up to 25 mph.

With the cold air in place and well below zero temperatures in addition to the wind speed , we could see wind chills up to 50 degrees below zero.

If you decide to go outside, please make sure you bundle up. Cover all exposed skin, because all it takes is 30 minutes or less to have frostbite. Pets and Livestock should not be left outside for a long period of time.

Meteorologist: Kenneth Webb