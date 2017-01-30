HELENA – Several Helena businesses have come together to brew a special beer to help out Helena Food Share.

Mosaic Architecture and First Interstate Bank, in a collaborative effort, are working with Blackfoot River Brewing to brew the Mardi Gras Red Ale.

Monday, the businesses involved in the project toured of the local brewery and helped with the actual brewing of the exclusive beer.

The beer will be served on Tuesday Feb. 28 at a block party on Park Ave. All proceeds will go to the Food Share.

Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said that donations like this beer have a big impact on helping more than 1,500 Helena families currently using the nonprofit’s services.

Head Brewer, Tim Chisman of Blackfoot said that giving back to the community just comes naturally to the brewery.

“It’s just a big part of who we are. We do it every Monday where a dollar of every beer sold goes to a different nonprofit that we choose, and we do this community partnership at least three times a year so it’s just really important to us.

Charity and Blackfoot could be synonyms of each other.

The brewery said that they don’t plan on halting their support for the community any time soon.