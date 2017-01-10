The looming battle over the state budget was the talk of the Montana Legislature again Monday as lawmakers enter the 2017 session’s second week.

Majority Republicans say Democratic Governor Steve Bullock has given them little choice, but to cut the budget, to make things balance.

GOP lawmakers held a news conference at the Capitol Monday to make their case.

They called Bullock’s proposed budget “unacceptable,” a collection of “quick fixes” and “duct-tape solutions.”

Those fixes include tax increases on the wealthy and some fund transfers to balance the next two year budget.

They also accused the governor of downplaying the declining state of the budget during the 2016 election and not taking steps to scale back spending.

The governor’s budget director says that characterization is simply false and that Republicans should know that.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, said, “Did you act? Or did you just slide into home base, get re-elected, and then let’s dump it on the Legislature, scrape all this stuff together and say, well there’s your budget to have fun. That’s kind of where we are seeing this.”

Governor’s Budget Director Dan Villa said, “The Bullock administration, much like the Revenue and Transportation Interim Committee, chaired by Majority Leader Thomas, has been very much aware of the fiscal challenges the state has seen over the last two years and we have responded to it in due course. “

GOP controlled budget panels will start voting Tuesday on the starting point for budget discussions.

Reporter: Mike Dennison