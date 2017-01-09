Gov. Steve Bullock announced late Friday that he has filled two of four vacant cabinet positions, appointing new directors at the departments of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Agriculture.

The new director of Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be Martha Williams, a former attorney for the agency and currently a law professor at the University of Montana.

Ben Thomas, a former legal counsel and aide to former U.S. Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., will be the new director of the state Department of Agriculture. Thomas most recently worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture as undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.

The former directors of the two agencies retired at the end of last year.

Bullock has yet to fill vacancies to run the departments of Commerce and Corrections.

Former Commerce Director Meg O’Leary left the agency last year to return to the private sector, while Corrections Director Mike Batista retired.

The Bullock administration is conducting a national search to fill the Corrections spot, while Loraine Wodnik acts as interim director.

Bullock also announced several other staff appointments Friday:

Ken Fichtler will be chief business development officer, directing the governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Jessica Rhoades, policy director at the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, will be the governor’s new health policy adviser.

Ronja Abel is the governor’s new communications director.

Reporter: Mike Dennison