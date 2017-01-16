GREAT FALLS -After millions of dollars, countless volunteer hours and delays, a year and a half after breaking ground, the Great Falls Rescue Mission Cameron Family Center’s first residents moved in Monday.

According to their website, the Cameron Family Center’s goal is to provide “the temporary home” where no homeless family suffers and struggles alone, and where families do not have to be broken up in order to receive the help they need.

The center is operated by the Great Falls Rescue Mission; construction on the facility began in June 2015.

Prior to the opening, there were no facilities in North Central Montana that provided a shelter for families with children.

Cameron Family Center, located at 311 2nd Avenue South in downtown Great Falls, was originally scheduled to open on Thanksgiving weekend, but was postponed due to shipping delays.

Director Bill Salonen says the 40,000-square foot facility welcomed nine families.

Among the amenities, each of the two top floors of the center provides 13 private rooms with private bathrooms and four dorms for temporary residents.

Residents say they are excited to finally be moving into the facility because it provides a family environment.

“It’s not a place where we feel burdened,” said resident Clarice Rockwell. “It’s other families that we can relate to, it’s a great community to start over. You don’t feel homeless here. You don’t feel like how people would picture a homeless shelter. This is a blessing. It’s a huge blessing and it’s been a long time coming waiting.”

Another feature is a day-care center so parents can take life-skills classes at the center and look for jobs and assistance programs.

One class will help parents better understand how to heal their strained marriages.

Another major improvement will be facilities that encourage community, such as living rooms, community chapels, a family-style eating atmosphere and community kitchens for residents to share recipes and budgeting ideas.

