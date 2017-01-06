A cardiologist with Saint Peter’s Hospital is taking the institution to court over a series of allegations, including lost wages, retaliation and defamation.

In a lawsuit filed in Helena District Court, Dr. Kris Godlewski claims St. Pete’s underreported his production, costing him $600,000 over six years.

Lawyers for St. Pete’s deny all the allegations.

Godlewski says he became aware of the billing problems after he had a conversation with St Pete’s lead echocardiography technologist. Godlewski was told about coding errors made in echo charges.

In June 2016, the cardiologist began recording Relative Value Units (RVU) himself. The suit says Godlewski realized that he was generating more RVU’s a day than the hospital recorded.

The suit says over seven years the hospital recorded 22 to 23 RVUs per work day for the doctor. His records show he produced between 34 and 35 RVUs a day.

RVUs are used to determine wages and bonuses.

Godlewski’s lawsuit says the doctor brought up issues on several occasions with senior hospital administration, including the chief financial officer. Godlewsk alleges his claims were ignored.

The suit alleges that as soon as he pointed out the discrepancies to St. Pete’s administration, the hospital began a campaign of retaliation against the doctor.

Godlewski claims the hospital misused the peer review process, claiming he endangered a patient’s safety, a charge that was later dropped.

The doctor also says the hospital urged patients to complain about the doctor.

More significantly, the suit claims that during a September 2016 Peer Review meeting, Godlewski pointed out factual inaccuracies, misstated events, presumed diagnoses that contained no evidence and misquoted literature to the review board.

The board, according to Godlewski, was only willing to discuss an emergency suspension and extensive review of his cases.

Following that meeting, Godlewski was informed that a second, outside review would be ordered and the outside reviewer would not be given a copy of Godlewski’s written comments.

Later that month Godlewski was called on his day off to get a cardiology clearance for surgery on a patient he had not seen in more than year. Godlewski does not give opinion without first seeing a patient.

In October the patient in question wrote a letter of complaint against Godlewski, demanding he be reprimanded for delaying his surgery. The suit claims the only way the patient could have known of Godlewski’s involvement in the case would be from hospital staff.

The lawsuit alleges a string of violations including Violation of the Montana Wage Payment Act, Breach of Contract, Retaliation and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

The suit also claims St. Pete’s tried to encourage Godlewski to accept a new contract with less pay in a small and inadequate salary package.

In a nine page response filed in December, lawyers for the hospital deny all the charges.

The hospital says the doctors’ claim should be made before the state Human Rights Bureau and not District Court.

A trial has been scheduled for January of 2018 in District Court.

Dr. Godlewski’s lawyer says he still works at the hospital.

St. Pete’s declined to comment for this story.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson