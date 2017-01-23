HELENA – A judge set bond at $50,000 for one of the two men allegedly involved in a violent confrontation with a property owner in the Wolf Creek area last month.

Jory Strizich appeared before Judge Michael Swingley in Justice Court Monday afternoon.

Strizich is accused of breaking into a home on the 4000 block of Little Wolf Creek Road on Dec. 28 with Kaleb Daniels.

Court records say the property owner stumbled on the burglary in progress and Dainels and homeowner exchanged gun fire.

Investigators say Strizich was shot when he approached the homeowner.

Police arrested him Saturday on a warrant for his charges from December.

Police say Strizich left a rehab facility Saturday against medical advice and the vehicle he was in led officers on a high speed chase.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis told MTN News that speeds reached more than 125 MPH before the chase ended on Wolf Creek Recreation Road.

A juvenile believed to be driving the car was also apprehended.

It is unclear at this time whether Strizich will be charged with anything related to Saturday’s car chase.

Strizich has been charged with aggravated burglary and is due back in court on Feb. 3.