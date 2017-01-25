It’s unclear what Montana’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, will do regarding funding for the “Graduation Matters” program.

Arntzen has talked about phasing out Graduation Matters, a program launched by Denise Juneau in 2009 to bolster graduation rates across Montana. After much speculation, several days ago, Dylan Klapmeier, OPI’s Federal Policy Director and Media Assistant said they misspoke about phasing out the program. The next day the program page was removed from the OPI website. When questioned, Klapmeier said, “There will be no more public comments about Graduation Matters at this time.”

Most recently an OPI spokesperson said that the future of the program has not been decided yet.

In the last six years, Great Falls has received $53,000 from OPI for the program, which has been administered locally by the United Way of Cascade County.

United Way and Great Falls Public Schools District say they will continue the Graduation Matters initiative in the Great Falls area regardless of whether Office of Public Education removes funding.

They say they will find a way to continue the initiative which has resulted in more than a 50 percent decrease in drop-out rates since it started six years ago.

On Monday, United Way and the GFPS announced the most recent drop-out numbers.

They increased the graduation rate this year by 11 percent, with more than 83 percent of students graduating on-time.

They say that since Graduation Matters started, they’ve prevented 573 students from dropping out.

United Way says that each student who drops out in the Great Falls community costs nearly $260,000 dollars in lost revenue and increased public support over their lifetime.

Therefore, those 573 students who earned diplomas instead of dropping out saved taxpayers cumulatively roughly $148 million.

Officials say increasing the graduation rate was a direct result of what their donors wanted to focus on, and what they thought would be the most effective means for improving the region.

Kim Skornogoski of United Way explained, “We look at the drain on social services. Drop-outs make up 7 of 10 of the inmates in our state prisons. We look at the cost to our society of student drop-outs and it impacts every single one of us whether we’re a student or a parent or a teacher. Really it’s a community issue.”

Students and teachers from C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls High School, Paris Gibson Education Center, and East and North Middle Schools will all be hosting events to promote a higher graduation rate.

Great Falls has received recognition numerous times from OPI and the Governor’s office for the effectiveness of their innovative ideas.

There’s no word yet if Lewis and Clark County is working on anything yet for Graduation Matters.