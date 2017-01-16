On Saturday cat lovers from around the Helena Valley were welcomed to “Cats on Mats”.

“Cats on Mats” is an opportunity for people to hang out with some furry friends while doing yoga.

The Gentle Healing Wellness Center sent out a notification on Facebook to try out their special class.

This is their second time putting on the “Cats on Mats” class and it’s been successful with about 15 people showing up both times.

“The cats are fun to be around, it’s a good break to get away from everything and to have a cat to snuggle with, so it just kind of helps overall health, you know it’s wonderful”, said Katie Axline-Pittman, Lewis & Clark County Humane Society’s Cat Counselor.

There will be another “Cats on Mats” class on Feb. 11.

To learn more about Gentle Healing Massage and Yoga, please visit their Facebook page.