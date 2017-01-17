GREAT FALLS -The Cascade City-County Health Department has unveiled an online system for people to review health inspections of several types of facilities, including restaurants, tattoo shops, and food preparation facilities.

Inspection reports are available for retail food, food manufacturing, food warehouse, body art, public pools and spas, daycare, trailer court/campground and public accommodation establishments.

The inspection reports highlight deficiencies and violations of food safety regulations and guidelines.

They also include follow-up inspections, detailing violations that have since been corrected, and highlighting employee education and training.

Before the website was launched, anyone who wanted to access information about an inspection had to fill out a paper form at the CCHD.

The CCHD says it’s important that the people who use the website look at all of the available information, not just violations.

Tanya Houston, CCHD Health Officer, explained, “It’s easy to click on the establishment and only the violations show up. But it’s important that they also take a moment to look at those forms as well so that they understand the true breadth of what we’re looking at when we’re there, and all of the things the establishments are doing right. There’s a long list of things that people are doing right, and we want to make sure people take the time and take that into account when they’re making their decision on where to go out to eat.”

Each report includes the following information:

• Inspection Violations

• Food Facilities: Risk Factor violations are those which, if not corrected, are likely to lead to an illness. Sanitarians work with the operators to assure that red violations have been corrected before leaving the facility. These violations can also result in follow up inspections.

• Good Retail Practices violations: Practices violations are related to the maintenance and cleanliness of the establishment and can lead to the development of Risk Factor violations.

• Pool Facilities: Critical violations are those which, if not corrected, may result in pool closure.

• Other Facilities: ARM violations are violations of the Annotated Rules of Montana These are violations for all programs other than retail or manufactured food. Sanitarians work with facilities to correct these violations as soon as possible

Facilities who fail to correct violations within time limits given may incur regulatory action, such as follow up inspections or penalties.

As of Tuesday, there are 757 businesses and agencies included in the list of inspection reports, encompassing Great Falls, Belt, Cascade, Vaughn, and other communities in Cascade County.

Anyone with questions about the online resource is asked to call the CCHD at 406-454-6950.

Click here to visit the website.

Reporters:Mackenzie Lee & David Sherman