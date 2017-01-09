The Helena School District opened up the shuttered Central School Monday afternoon to give people a firsthand look at what it might take to get the historic building operational again.

Engineers, press and public officials all attended the tour.

The district is currently trying to decide whether to save the building or tear it down.

Feelings are strong on both sides of the Central School issue.

On one hand, many parents, like Peter Brown, want to save what’s come to be a community landmark.

“I’m advocating for the preservation of historic Central School,” said Brown.

“The important thing to remember is that when students were occupying this building it was not in the state that you’ll see today. If the building were rehabilitated to meet current seismic code and all other building codes, it would not remain in this type of condition. It wouldn’t be an unsafe building, it would function a very high level, and it would have all new finishes, it would be essentially a new interior house in a historic building. And I just think it’s important for people to understand that. We’re not saddled with deficiencies that this building currently has,” said Brown.

Helena School District Facilities Administrator Kalli Kind said fixing the school’s structural issues come at a steep cost.

“They are community tax dollars, and we have to be fiscally responsible with those dollars, so one we need to make sure that we’re making a sound investment,” said Kind.

Alan Stanbery is the Senior Structural Engineer for Morrison Maierle.

He described what makes Central School unsafe.

“It has a tremendous mass, which contributes highly to its seismic problem, you might say it needs more ductility,” said Stanbery.

Ductility describes a building’s ability to respond to stress, like an earthquake.

The way the building is now, it could easily crumble in an earthquake.

He said if they want to keep the building, they will need to provide a new interior skeleton to the old skin, “And provide this building with ductility that can remain standing after a serious earthquake.”

On Tuesday night the school board will meet to explore its options, Kind encourages the public to attend and get more information.

“There’s always opportunities for public comments and public questions so it’s a great opportunity for the public to come and ask questions,” said Kind.

The district plans to propose a bond in May and leaders are trying to decide whether to include money to replace or renovate Central School.

Superintendent Jack Copps has recommended building three new elementary schools around the district, including one in place of Central.

The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Ray Bjork learning center.