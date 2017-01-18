HELENA – The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses and business leaders at its awards luncheon Wednesday.

Valley Bank of Helena was recognized as Business of the Year. According to a release, 40 percent of the staff have been employed for 10 or more years at Valley Bank.

Home Beautifiers, custom window coverings business, was awarded Small Business of the Year.

Bob Morrison of Morrison-Maierle engineering firm, earned Businessperson of the year. A press release on Wednesday said in 1991, Morrison began at Morrison-Maierle as a senior project manager and operations manager in the Great Falls office. In 1998, he became the company’s chief engineer and then, in 2006 he was named the firm seventh president/CEO.

Days Inn General Manager Lynn Svir was surprised to win the Helena Hospitality Hero Award.

“Extremely grateful, I feel like I’m so lucky to come to work every day in a position that I get to sell this beautiful community in Helena and Montana and I take a lot of pleasure in that, so I’m grateful,” said Svir.

Jim Dormady of Stockman Bank earned the Volunteer of the Year Award.

According to a statement from the Chamber, Dormady has volunteered for the SWISH Tournament, a Helena based youth basketball tournament; the Member Services Committee; Business After Hours Events, a Chamber event; and currently volunteers for other organizations.

“Whenever we need someone to step up this person is definitely a ‘go-to guy’,” the Chamber added.