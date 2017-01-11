Next month, the Great Falls Court Appointed Special Advocate-Children’s Advocate Network, also known as “CASA-CAN,” begins a five-week training program for volunteers.

CASA trains volunteers to become advocates for abused and neglected children.

They become Officers of the Court charged with investigating the circumstances of a case, ensuring that the children are safe and are in a permanent home as quickly as possible.

The need for volunteers is growing.

“In 2016 we have exceeded our record of 2015. We had 320 new cases. Those kids joined hundreds of others that are already in the system. We service about half of the children in the system. We used to service every child that came across our desk. As of about three years ago we have not be able to do that,” explained Lisa Goff, CASA-CAN director.

The agency will host an open house on February 2nd at the Cascade County Courthouse to provide information about what they do and how they can help.

The next training will start on Feb. 27 and will be held for five weeks on every Monday and Wednesday.

To become a volunteer, first you have to contact CASA-CAN at (406) 454-6738

They will have you submit an application, and will then check your references, go through an interview, and get a background check.

“We are working with kids and we want to protect them too, so we want to make sure they are safe,” Goff said.

From the agency’s website :

Requirements to become a CASA Advocate:

Be 21 years of age

Have a valid driver’s license and your own transportation

Undergo comprehensive background checks

Have no record of child abuse or violent crimes

Participate in an interview with staff

Provide references before beginning training

Complete 30 hours of training

Commit to one year of service & 12 hours annual ongoing training

During the comprehensive initial training you’ll hear from community professionals, experienced guardians ad litem and program staff to cover topics that will assist you in your advocacy work. Here’s the agenda in a nutshell:

– The role of the guardian ad litem

– Montana law as it pertains to youth in need of care

– Culture & Diversity

– Family dynamics & issues that children and families face

– Understanding & communicating with children

– Nuts & bolts. How to plan, record and report to the Court

– CASA-CAN policies and procedures

– Mock Trial will help you gain courtroom experience and a District Court Judge will swear ‘graduates’ in as Officers of the Court

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco