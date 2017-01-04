More than 40 citizens including technicians, inspectors and fire department employees attended a carbon monoxide safety meeting Wednesday afternoon in Helena.

This meeting occurs a week and a half after carbon monoxide poisoning killed a Helena man and injured five others.

John Ballister, the Chief Building Official for the City of Helena, explained that carbon monoxide is often called “silent killer,” and that because it is colorless and odorless, when levels build in houses, garages, or cars, people often don’t notice it until it is too late.

Ballister stated the goal of the meeting is to raise awareness for carbon monoxide safety.

“We’re here to present to the public and the people in the city an opportunity to learn about carbon monoxide safety, and brought in professionals to talk to us about that. It’s a public outreach, and in the past we’ve been dealing with a lot of calls about carbon monoxide issues throughout the city, and so we thought, well let’s get this awareness up, and we’re going to reach out with more subsequent seminars for those that can’t attend,” said Ballister.

The Carbon Monoxide Safety Association, or “COSA”, travels all over North America to discuss Carbon Monoxide dangers and how to stay safe.

“The presentation here today is to alert people about the hazards of carbon monoxide, the sources of carbon monoxide, the impacts on the human body, how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning through detection, and the prevention of the generation of carbon monoxide from appliances,” said Bob Dwyer, the Director of Training at COSA.

He has been speaking about Carbon Monoxide safety since 1991.

He said the first signs of Carbon Monoxide poisoning are headaches, nausea, heart pain, and rapid heart beat.

“Of course high level of carbon monoxide results in passing out and death,” Dwyer added.

He said on very cold days, Carbon Monoxide can build up in the exhaust and underneath the floorboards of your car.

“So even while you’re waiting to pick someone up, or warming your car up, after work, or after school, you can get a significant amount of carbon monoxide into your system,” said Dwyer.

Experts strongly recommend installing Carbon Monoxide detectors in your home, especially if you have children.

Ballister added to put them on every level of your home especially the sleeping areas.

Another safety tip is having your home pressure tested. According to COSA, pressure testing your home and Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning or HVAC systems can make sure the vents are working properly.

For more information, click here