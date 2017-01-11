HELENA – Elementary school students in fourth and fifth grade participating in the PEAK Program in Helena came together the week of January 9, 2017 to build a better community.

These students have partnered with different organizations in the community to make a difference.

“This is called ‘Create a Caring Community,” explained Aaron Heise, 4th grade student at Four Georgians Elementary.

Thanks to a slew of businesses from around the Capital City, a group of these students got hands on experience while learning how to build things in the wood shop at Helena High School as a way to give back to their community.

“Our community is a very valuable thing and we do need to take care of it,” said Heise.

So, they are drawing, drilling and deciding where to cut while learning the lesson – teamwork is a way to help those in need.

This completed project will help one organization specifically.

“Linen cubbies and scarf hangers for Good Samaritan,” said Emiley Ereth, 4th grader at Four Georgians.

Not only did these students design the unit themselves, they also did all the heavy lifting.

While wearing safety glasses and learning how to use tools is exciting, Ereth says the best part of whole project is “Probably just all the teamwork that’s going on.”

These elementary students may be young, but they are coming together to create a caring community for everyone.

Creating a Caring Community Events

On Monday, the students picked up boxes of clothing from five different locations around Helena to donate to the YWCA’s Secret Second store. The group was able to donate over 2,000 items of clothing.

A second group of students held a baby bash and diaper drive at Vann’s Thriftway to donate to the Florence Crittenton Home.

Wednesday, the students held a food drive at various locations throughout Helena, with a goal of raising 200 pounds of food to donate to the Helena Food Share.

The last event in the Creating a Caring Community Give Back Week takes place on Thursday. Students will be cooking and serving a meal they designed themselves at God’s Love Homeless Shelter.

All materials for building the shelving units were donated from Home Depot, BMC, Capital Trailer Sales and Great Divide Cyclery.