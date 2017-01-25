HELENA – Wednesday young farmers and ranchers were guided around the Capitol complex and had a chance to meet with law makers and elected officials including the Montana’s Governor Steve Bullock.

National School Choice Week is aimed at raising awareness of all types of education options for school-aged children.

Students from UM Western and MSU were “calling on the capitol” today to get a better understanding of how state government interacts with local ranches and farms.

Governor Bullock and the students met with the Departments of Livestock and Agriculture, Secretary of State, their local legislators and others.

Bullock said he was proud to see so many young faces and hopes the time they spent at the capitol will show them how many different people from different departments and political backgrounds come together for the betterment of the entire industry and state.

UM Western Senior Baylie Johnson said getting to sit down with the governor was an amazing opportunity.

“Just the conversations that we can have with him and bring up topics with agriculture has really helped me have a greater understanding of what we can do in the future as the next generation of agriculturalists,” said Johnson.

The event was put on and sponsored by the Montana Farm Bureau Federation.