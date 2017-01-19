Happy Thursday!

The January Thaw is coming to an end as colder air and a little snow is moving toward the Treasure State. As temperatures drop across Montana tonight below freezing, watch for icy conditions. Also, a little light snow and freezing rain is possible in a few spots. Lower pressure and some wind continue to help improve the air quality in the western valleys. Most valley locations are either “GOOD” or “MODERATE”, which is an improvement from the unhealthy air earlier this week.

Some light snow and a little rain will move through the state this evening and overnight. All locations will drop below the freezing point, which will result in icy spots on the roads, your driveway, sidewalks, and even your deck. This minor system will produce snow accumulations up to about 1-2″ over the central and southern mountains, with little to no accumulation in the lower elevations. Lows tonight will dip into the 10s and 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Saturday, clouds and a few snow showers will move through western Montana’s mountains. Highs will only be in the 20s to near 30. Sunday will start out with a little sunshine, but clouds will spread over the state from west to east late in the day. More light snow is likely through the western part of the state late in the day. A light coating of accumulation is possible Sunday night and Monday.

Looking farther down the road, temperatures will be below average but precipitation will also be below average. The storm track will be well to the south of Montana, with California receiving the brunt of the storms. Snow amounts should be very minimal for Montana through the rest of January.

