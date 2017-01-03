Happy Tuesday!

Brutally cold this morning across the state as lows ranged from -5 to -30! Tonight and Wednesday morning will be even colder with lows between -10 to -40 in some of the coldest spots. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Browning, Logan Pass, Marias Pass, Cut Bank, Havre, Great Falls, Kings Hill Pass, Big Sandy, Fort Benton, Shelby, Chester, Conrad, Chinook, Choteau, Stanford, Lewistown, Harlowton, Billings, Livingston, Judith Gap, Malta, Saco, Glasgow, Fort Peck, Hinsdale, Jordan, Zortman, and Opheim for wind chill values down to -40 tonight and Wednesday morning. Frost bite can occur in a matter of minutes in temperatures this cold. Take care of your self, your neighbor, and your pets. Make sure you have winter survival gear in your car if you travel regardless of distance. The wind will pick up on Wednesday along the Montana prairies and the Hi-Line up to about 20mph, which could blow and drift some snow around. Highs will be in the -0s to 0s. Wednesday night will be dangerously cold again, with lows between -10 and -40 once again. Wind chills will also be an issue. Thursday, a minor disturbance will move through the Hi-Line from around Havre to Glasgow with a little light snow. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s above zero, yay! Wind will gust up to 30mph, making for more blowing and drifting over the plains. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the 10s to around 20. Saturday, temperatures will slowly moderate into the 10s and 20s. The next storm arrives Sunday, and that’s when it gets complicated. Warmer air from the Pacific will move in west of the Divide, at the same time another surge of arctic air comes down from the north. Widespread snow is likely to develop Sunday into Monday, and it has yet to be determined just how far north the relatively warm air will get into Big Sky Country. Stay tuned and stay warm…

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist