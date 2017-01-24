BOZEMAN -Jake Collins, accused of murdering his wife on New Year’s Eve weekend, is charged with two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

Collins, 32, is accused of murdering his wife, Crystal Collins, also 32, with a cast iron skillet and then slitting her throat according to court documents. The documents also say Collins put her body in the back of his pickup truck along with the blood-stained towels, clothing and bedding.

In his initial appearance before Gallatin County District Judge Holly Brown, a clean-shaven Collins entered a not guilty plea.

Collins is eligible for the death penalty, but County Attorney Marty Lambert said the state has not decided if it will pursue capital punishment.

Additional reports from the coroner may influence the decision, Lambert said.

Family members of both Jake and Crystal Collins were present in court with audible sobs when Collins announced his plea.

After court recessed, at least one relative yelled expletives at Collins as he was removed from the courtroom.

Collins is being held on a $750,000 bond and is required to meet with Brown to set terms of release if he makes bail.