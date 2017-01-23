TOWNSEND – Dozens of seniors lined up to pick up free food boxes in Townsend Monday morning.

Rosalee Duez said she comes down for the boxes every couple of months.

“I think it’s definitely worth it. I like to see all of these people get help. They all need help. They’re just like myself, and I’m 70 so I know I need help,” said Duez.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program hands out boxes of shelf stable food to qualified adults 60 and over (See the list below).

To qualify, seniors must be at or below 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline.

For a family of two, that’s an annual house hold income of $20,826.

“Many of our seniors are living on limited income, facing higher bills, with higher power bills especially this time of year, more medical bills, doctor bills, prescription bills and with this they’re able to use this food to be able to help supplement their income,” said Shawna Donaldson, the Senior Nutrition Program Coordinator for the Rocky Mountain Development Council.

She and her husband Ross Donaldson braved the cold for nearly two hours to load the cars of those waiting for food.

“That’s a basic human need – food and it feels really good to help people out with food,” said Ross.

“It’s a great program, it’s all shelf stable food, and it will help you very much to be able to keep supplementing your food,” Shawna added.

A standard box includes the following:

4 UHT Milks

1 Powdered Milk

2 Instant Potatoes, Rice, Macaroni, or Spaghetti.

3 30 oz. boxes of Cereal

2 Peanut Butters or Dried Beans

3 29 oz. Meat

4 Fruits

8 Vegetables

4 Juices

2 Cheeses.

The Program distributes food to 700 people in 10 Central Montana Towns.

To see if you are eligible for CSFP see the chart or visit the website.