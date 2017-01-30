HELENA – Helena community members gathered Sunday to discuss how to keep the movement going, after more 10,000 people turned-out for the Women’s March in Montana last Saturday.

A little more than 150 people attended the meeting, which discussed strategies on bringing legislators to the table to discuss the march and the motivations behind it.

Organizers also announced the launch of the ‘Montana Women’s March’ website, which will be updated weekly with legislator’s phone numbers and e-mail addresses to voice concerns. The website also provides a list of upcoming post-march meetings across the state.

“A lot of marginalized communities are being affected and I think that it’s important that our communities come together and try to figure out how we can affect change in different way,” said Kim Leighton with the Pride Foundation.

Helena organizers hope to keep the equal rights conversation open going into the future.

(JAN. 21) There was a huge turnout in Helena for the Women’s March on Montana on Saturday.

Thousands of people showed up for the Montana event, which was held in conjunction with scores of similar rallies across the country.

According to the event’s website, it was a march for everyone, as a way to stand up to what some believe is discrimination and hateful rhetoric following the 2016 presidential election.

Deb O’Neill, the event’s organizer, said she wants to make sure everyone feels safe in the country: “What we want to do is make sure we don’t go backwards for any human rights.”

“I believe the current administration does not have the thoughts and feelings of the American people in their hearts,“ said march supporter Jesse Wolff.

Protesters started marching a little before noon on Sanders and Roberts Street. People were holding signs saying “No Hate, Love & Equality, and My Body, My Rules”.

On the steps of the Montana State Capitol, there was a performance of dancers chanting “All the Women Salute, All the Women Salute.”

“As Malcolm X said you can’t ask for peace if you’re not giving people freedom figure out how to give us our freedom and you’ll get the peace you are asking for”, said Brienne Jamieson, Women’s March Protester.

“So many people came out today to just stand up and be here and kick off our speaking out! This is going stay with more for a while, definitely! Yeah”, said Kimberly Udall, Women’s March Protester.

It wasn’t just women out here marching, Jacob Dolan rocked a pink cowboy hat, he marched along with is fiancé, mother, and sister. Dolan told MTN that these women are the reason why he is out here today, the most important ladies in his life.

“Because they just like all humans being deserved basic human rights, the political climate is threatening those rights and we have to defend those, that is why I am here today”, Jacob Dolan, Women’s March Protester.