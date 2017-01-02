Donald Eugene Azure, a convicted murderer serving a sentence in the Montana State Prison, died on Sunday, January 1st.

Azure, 79, died of an extended illness at the Lewistown Infirmary, according to a press release from the Montana State Prison.

Azure was sentenced in Cascade County after being convicted of deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment; the crimes occurred in 1997.

Court documents state that a jury found Azure guilty of deliberate homicide of John Cavill; mitigated attempted deliberate homicide of Lois Cavill; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Azure was in midst of a divorce in February of 1997 when he fatally shot his wife’s brother, John Cavill.

Cavill was helping his sister box up her belongings to prepare for a move.

Azure claimed he only intended to shoot out windows in the house and unintentionally struck and killed Cavill.

His estranged wife, Lois, hid as Azure fired more rounds at the house after Cavill was killed.

The documents provide the following details:

At approximately 10:20, p.m., Lois was in the back bedroom when she heard John holler something about trouble, and as she ran towards the kitchen, she heard the first shot. Lois called to John but he did not respond. Lois grabbed a gun to try and protect herself, but while she was loading a shell, the gun jammed. Lois then heard another shot and hid behind some boxes in the dining room area. When Lois reached up to shut off the lights, she saw John lying in the kitchen, and then looked out of the window and saw Azure in his van with Otto’s patrol car right behind it.

After the shots, Otto called for back-up and then observed a man, later identified as Azure, get into the van and drive off. With his lights and siren activated, Otto pursued the van for several minutes, observing the van fail to stop at stop signs and stop lights. Other law enforcement officers joined the pursuit and at one point, threw a stop stick in front of Azure’s van. Although the stick punctured a tire on the van, Azure continued to drive. Eventually Azure stopped his van at a local bar, where he got out and walked toward the bar. Azure was sprayed with pepper spay and then subdued by Otto and another officer. Otto then arrested Azure and Great Falls City Police Officer John Cathell (Cathell) advised him of his Miranda rights. Otto and Sergeant John Cameron (Cameron) testified that Azure did not appear agitated or emotionally upset at the time of his arrest. Cameron testified that when he looked inside Azure’s van, he observed a bolt action rifle lying between the van’s front seats.

Azure was sentenced to 110 years for deliberate homicide with the use of a weapon, 12 years for mitigated attempted deliberate homicide with the use of a weapon, and 6 months for criminal mischief, with all sentences to run consecutively.

Azure was sentenced to Montana State Prison for a total of 122 years. He would have been parole eligible in 2027.