A Great Falls woman facing charges in connection to the death of a Great Falls High School student back in September was back in court on Friday trying to get her bail reduced.

Brianna May Coombs faces charges of robbery, tampering with evidence and solicitation to commit distribution of dangerous drugs in connection to the death of Megan Meriwether.

Coombs’ attorney argued she has ties to the city and she does not have the means to pay the $100,000 bond.

Court documents state the 18-year-old and her boyfriend 16-year-old Joseph Knowles visited Meriwether so Coombs could buy marijuana.

During the exchange, a fight took place between the two girls and Knowles got a hold of Meriwether’s knife and struck her with it.

Judge John Kutzman said that Coombs’ charges are serious and that she might skip town because she fled from authorities after the crime.

Judge Kutzman also said that Coombs has already failed to comply with her current bond conditions because she has tried to send Knowles letters in jail.

The judge denied the bail reduction and Coombs’ trail is still set for Mar. 27.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco