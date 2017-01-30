HELENA – Montana’s Republican U.S. senator, Steve Daines, announced Monday he’s co-sponsoring bills that would eliminate federal health funding for Planned Parenthood, calling it an organization that “traffics human baby parts.”

Daines is one of 25 senators co-sponsoring two bills that would halt federal funds for Planned Parenthood, which is targeted by abortion opponents because it performs abortions. Similar bills have been introduced in the U.S. House.

The bills would prohibit Planned Parenthood from receiving Title X funding, which helps finance reproductive and other health services for low-income women, such as birth control and cancer screenings. Federal funds are barred from financing abortions.

The money is distributed to health clinics in Montana and across the country, including those run by Planned Parenthood.

Daines emphasized that the bills do not reduce any federal funds for women’s health, saying the money that now goes to Planned Parenthood would be redirected to other clinics.

“This bill ensures that there is no reduction, not one dollar, of reduction in overall federal funding available to support women’s health,” he said in comments on the U.S. Senate floor.

Planned Parenthood of Montana President Martha Stahl said Monday that cutting its federal funds would have “a devastating impact on women and health care.”

The notion that other clinics can simply absorb Planned Parenthood’s patients is incorrect, she added.

In fiscal 2016, Planned Parenthood clinics in Missoula, Billings, Helena and Great Falls received about $600,000 in federal funds, to help pay for women’s reproductive health services. Another $900,000 went to nine other clinics around the state.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., denounced the bills Monday, saying that taking away women’s access to basic health care is “reckless and irresponsible.”

Daines said America is a “nation that values life,” and that it must stand in defense of those who are most vulnerable, including the “unborn.”

Planned Parenthood has denied that it profits from the sale of aborted fetus parts, but has said fetal tissue may be donated for research at the request of the woman who has an abortion.