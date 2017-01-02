Happy New Year!

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state tonight for wind chill values down to -35, and a WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for the higher elevations along the Continental Divide, which could be as cold as -40. Frost bite is possible in a matter of minutes when the wind chill dips to near -40. Please be careful. Actual air temperatures will be scary cold, between -10 and -25 for most of the state. Some cloud cover will keep the temperatures from dropping further, and a little light fairy dust snow is possible.

Tuesday will be extremely cold, with most cities and towns remaining below 0 for highs. Wind chills will be the worst in the morning hours. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a little more sunshine closer to the Canadian border.

Tuesday night will clear out, with lows dipping to between -15 and -40! No wind!

Wednesday, the arctic air and high pressure will remain in place with highs in the -0s to 0s. Wind will pick up along the Rocky Mountain Front and the prairies, gusting up to 30mph.

This wind event will not be as bad as the last couple of weeks, however some blowing and drifting of the snow is likely in the mountains and over the prairies. A couple of snow showers are possible along the Hi-Line Wednesday and Thursday.

This weekend starts out a little warmer and sunny for Saturday, but the next storm arrives on Sunday with widespread light snow. Warmer air will try to push in late on Sunday, but exactly how much movement of the stubborn, arctic air will need to be determined as we get closer to the weekend. Right now, the Continental Divide could keep the warmer air to its west, with the arctic air entrenched east of the Divide.

Stay warm!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist