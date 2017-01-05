Chad Russell Davison is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Great Falls on Wednesday.

Court documents state that the owner of the Toyota Tundra was inside the Town Pump convenience store at 401 10th Avenue South and saw someone drive away in the Tundra.

The owner was able to follow the Tundra to a house on Adobe Drive in southwest Great Falls.

The owner told police that the person who stole the truck – later identified as Davison – had driven “carelessly” across the 10th Avenue South bridge and hit a guardrail, damaging the truck and the guardrail.

When police officers arrived at the Adobe Drive location, they saw Davison and the stolen vehicle.

Davison reportedly told officers that he stole the vehicle so that he could go home.

Officers also discovered more than four grams of marijuana in Davison’s pocket; he admitted that it was his.

Davison is charged felony theft and the following misdemeanors: careless driving, driving with suspended/revoked license, criminal possession of dangerous drugs; failure to notify of accident.

Court documents state that Davison has a “lengthy” criminal history, including a conviction for assault on a peace officer.

Prosecutors requested that bail for Davison be set at $10,000.