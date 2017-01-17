Last week the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives moved forward with plans to repeal and possibly replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

With the repeal, members of the GOP are hoping to defund Planned Parenthood at the same time.

Jill Baker of Planned Parenthood of Montana says defunding the organization will have an effect on healthcare across Montana.

“We are very concerned about the defunding legislation that is coming forward in Washington D.C.,” Baker said.

More than 15,000 Montanans use Planned Parenthood to access health care services, according to Baker.

“We are often their only healthcare provider and there are just not a lot of other folks who are able and willing to treat low-income patients and Medicaid patients in our community,” Baker said.

Baker says 95 percent of the services Planned Parenthood provides are preventive exams and procedures such as annual physicals, cancer screenings, pregnancy tests, and education.

But Republican leaders continue to claim publicly that federal funds are used to provide abortions.

“We don’t want to commit taxpayer funding for abortion, and Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House.

But Baker says those claims are false and the real impact will be to the health of low-income Americans.

“Federal funds cannot go towards abortion services. So what this is really, what this is defunding, is our preventive services,” Baker said.

Planned Parenthood of Montana is already working on a contingency plan just in case they lose federal funds, so the organization can keep its doors open and provide medical services.

“I think the real issue in Montana is that we need to be increasing the access to healthcare and not restricting it. We are in a rural state and there are not a whole lot of other options for people to go to,” Baker said.

But it’s a hot-button political issue that’s reflected in the statements from Montana’s two U.S. Senators.

Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Tester said, “Taking away women’s access to basic health care is reckless and irresponsible. I stand with the thousands of Montana women who have accessed life-saving cancer screenings, preventive care, and family planning services, not with Washington politicians who want to stand between women and their doctors.”

Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines said: “Planned Parenthood is a scandal-plagued organization that has placed a dollar value on baby parts. We need to protect women’s healthcare by redirecting funds away from this organization towards community health centers.”

Baker says the impacts are already being seen across the country.

“What we have seen in other states, where there has been defunding, is that woman simply are not getting that care. That has a big impact on woman’s lives,” Baker said.

During a town hall meeting last week, House Speaker Ryan said Republicans are committed to people getting the healthcare they need.

But he said he would like federal funds go to Federal Qualified Local Health Centers instead of Planned Parenthood.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco