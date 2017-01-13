Former U.S. Sen. Max Baucus’ son, Zeno Baucus, is considering whether to compete for the Democratic nomination for Montana’s soon-to-be-vacant U.S. House seat.

The younger Baucus is an assistant U.S. attorney in Billings. He’s one of five Democrats now either considering or running for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who has been tapped by incoming President Donald Trump to be U.S. Interior secretary.

Meanwhile, another Democrat, musician and songwriter Rob Quist, mentioned, this week, about his candidacy for the U.S. House seat, saying he’d be a strong voice for the concerns of all Montanans.

“I’ve lived life on the ground here; I understand the concerns that Montanans go through and I’ve experienced a lot of the same hardships that Montanans have,” he said.

Quist, who turned 69 last week, is one of the founders of the Mission Mountain Wood Band and also performs with his own band, Great Northern.

He’s been endorsed by former Montana Gov. Brian Schweitzer and said he’s been getting some advice from Schweitzer on “how to campaign as a (political) outsider, which is of course what I am.”

Quist, who lives near Creston but is originally from Cut Bank, has never run for public office before.

Zinke’s U.S. Senate confirmation hearing is next Tuesday in Washington, D.C. He can’t officially be nominated for the Interior post until Trump becomes president next Friday, but Republican Party sources say they expect Zinke will be confirmed shortly thereafter.

Zinke would then resign his U.S. House seat, setting up a special election to choose Montana’s next U.S. representative. State party nominating conventions will choose the candidates, probably in early February.

Quist and three other Democrats have said they’re vying for the nomination: State Reps. Amanda Curtis of Butte, Kelly McCarthy of Billings and Casey Schreiner of Great Falls.

Zeno Baucus is considering the race, but has made no decision, sources said.

Because Baucus is a federal employee, he may have to quit his job as U.S. assistant attorney if he runs for the seat. Baucus is not yet talking publicly or to the media about the race.

His father, Max Baucus, a Democrat, served as U.S. senator from 1979-2014, when he resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China. The elder Baucus, now 75, had already announced that he wouldn’t run for re-election in 2014.

Quist has a campaign website and is emphasizing his “diverse background.” He has a small horse ranch in the Flathead Valley and talks about preserving Montana’s agricultural traditions, has served on the Montana Arts Council and as cultural ambassador to Japan, and, of course has had a long career performing with his bands around the state and the country.

He plays the guitar, banjo and other stringed instruments.

When asked what issues are important to him, Quist says he wants to preserve and strengthen Social Security and also look at creating a health-care system that is similar to Social Security, providing taxpayer-supported benefits for all citizens.

“I’ve played many fundraisers for people who have had no health (coverage), and they have `go-fund-me’ sites right now,” he said. “That’s just a broken system, in my mind.”

Reporter: Mike Dennison