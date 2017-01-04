On the second day of the 2017 Montana Legislature, Minority Democrats made it clear, their top priority this session is passing a wide-ranging bill to fund major infrastructure across the state.

House and Senate Democrats held a Capitol news conference to talk about two upcoming bills they plan to sponsor.

The measures will contain Democratic Governor Bullock’s $292 million plan to fund roads, sewer and water systems and new government buildings, such as a new veterans’ nursing home in Butte.

Democratic leaders said the bills are all about jobs which will be created by new construction projects.

They also said lawmakers of both political parties must join together to get the bills passed quickly and not wait until the last minute, like failed attempts two years ago.

House Minority Leader Jenny Eck (D-Helena) said, “Towns across Montana have real needs and can’t wait any longer. Good roads, clean water and good schools aren’t luxuries. These are vital necessities.”

Representative Jim Keane (D-Butte) stated, “We need to get back to what we do best, put people to work and build things that last. We’re not going to go broke building. Frankly no civilization ever did. Go look it up. They only go broke when they don’t build.”

Keane says the bills will be introduced in the next few days.

Reporter: Mike Dennison