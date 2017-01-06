The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is urging Montanans to take steps to protect themselves from Radon.

January is National Radon Action Month.

Radon is a naturally occurring colorless, odorless gas that can build up in homes.

It’s common in states with Uranium, and Montana is a high risk state.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 21,000 people die from lung cancer related to radon exposure.

The EPA recommends that all homeowners have less than 4.0 picocuries per liter in their homes.

But Certified Radon Mitigation Owner Jake Connor said any exposure can be risky.

“Even if you get below that, there’s always a risk. The way it was explained to me was: Basically the higher the radon levels, the more darts you have, and you’re throwing them at your lungs, and one of those can basically cause cancer,” said Connor.

Connor said the risk for Radon is higher in the winter, when the snow blankets the ground and we keep our homes locked up tight.

“You’re not opening the windows and you have no circulation and you’re not moving air around as much, so you do have more of a chance that radon is trapped in your house. Radon only has a life of 3 1/2 days. So it’s not that it balls up all the time, but if it gets trapped in and has nowhere to go, it’s going to stick around,” said Connor.

A common way to get rid of radon in the home is to install a mitigation system that continuously vents the gas away from your home.

The cost of leaving this device on is equivalent to leaving a light bulb on.

“It’s well worth the money,” said Connor.

If you find out your home does have high levels of radon, you should call mitigation professionals immediately.

“If it’s high, fix it. It’s pretty reasonable to get it done. Hire a professional mitigation contractor, they can come out and take a look at it, and get it fixed. It could potentially save a life. And prevent lung cancer, it’s a tough cancer, and it’s a tough thing to have, if you can prevent it, prevent it,” said Connor.

For more information on radon safety, visit the EPA website here.