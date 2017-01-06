The Montana Department of Justice is encouraging students to participate in a poster contest designed to raise awareness of missing children.

This year’s theme is “Bring our missing children home.”

The contest is open to all Montana fifth graders.

The winner gets $100, a pizza party and will be invited to attend an award ceremony with Attorney General Tim Fox.

Their poster will also be submitted to the national contest.

Megan Martin of the DOJ says this is a great opportunity to help teach kids about abduction safety.

“Not only does it bring awareness to our problem with child abduction nationwide. But I think it promotes personal safety amongst all grades. You know we send out an activity guide for these kids to look at it gives them pointers if they end up in a situation that’s a bit scary, then they’ll know what to do,” Martin said.