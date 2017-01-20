WASHINGTON – Donald Trump took the oath as the 45th President of the United States Friday in Washington.

Notable attendees at the inauguration included Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, Former First Lady Hillary Clinton and outgoing First Family Barack and Michelle Obama.

The general mood of the day was mixed, many felt somber while others expressed joy for the momentous occasion.

Trump’s journey to the inauguration was as unlikely as any in recent U.S. history. He defied his party’s establishment and befuddled the news media. He used social media to dominate the national conversation and challenge conventions about political discourse. After years of Democratic control of the White House and deadlock in Washington, his was a blast of fresh air for millions.

Attendees, media and viewers at home alike were quick to take to Twitter to remark on the apparent lack of attendees at the inauguration compared to previous years.

At the inauguration, the crowd that spread out before Trump on the National Mall was notably smaller than at past inaugurals, reflecting both the divisiveness of last year’s campaign and the unpopularity of the incoming president compared to modern predecessors.

Photos of the National Mall from Obama’s inauguration in January 2009 show a teeming crowd stretching from the West Front of the Capitol all the way to the Washington Monument. Photos taken from the same position on Friday show large swaths of empty space on the Mall.

Trump, following the oath to become the newest president said in his speech, “This American carnage stops right here,” Trump declared. In a warning to the world, he said, “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first,” reported AP.

Shortly after the swearing in, demonstrations unfolded in the streets of Washington. Police in riot gear deployed pepper spray after protesters smashed the windows of downtown businesses, denouncing capitalism and the new president.

Police reported more than 200 arrests by evening and said six officers had been hurt. At least one vehicle was set afire.

Newly inaugurated President Trump and his family paraded through the nation’s capital in the heavily protected presidential vehicle known as “the beast.”

Social media users quickly drew comparisons to the outfit choice of First Lady Melania Trump and Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Both women wore powder blue.

During the parade as is tradition, President Trump with son Barron and wife Melania took a break from riding in the vehicle and chose to walk and wave at the crowds watching the parade.

His grown children also joined in.

The family then resumed their position in the car, but later got out of their vehicles to walk and wave several more times.