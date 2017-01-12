A small earthquake rattled near Three Forks on Wednesday night.

The quake registered as a 3.5 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

It was centered about 4.3 miles southwest of Three Forks and was recorded at a depth of about 11 miles.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

People reported feeling it in Three Forks and in the nearby communities of Manhattan, Pony, Whitehall, Cardwell and Harrison.

According to the USGS, Montana, located within the Intermountain Seismic Belt, an active earthquake region stretching along the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most seismically-active states in the country, although the vast majority of recorded earthquakes are very small, causing no damage and rarely noticed by people.

But there are exceptions. About 90 years ago, a large earthquake hit southwest Montana. The quake damaged a school house in Three Forks, twisted railroad tracks along the Missouri River, and damaged a jail in White Sulphur Springs.

Ten years after that, another big quake hit Helena, killing two people and causing millions of dollars in damage. It damaged churches, collapsed walls right out of homes and hit commercial and government buildings as well.

There was also the deadly 1959 earthquake that created “Quake Lake” and shook West Yellowstone. It claimed the lives of 28 people and did the equivalent of $89 million in damage.

