East Helena School District leaders want to know what people think needs to be included in a proposed new elementary school.

The district plans to put a $12 million bond proposal before voters in May. It would fund a new school off Valley Drive, just north of Radley Elementary.

District leaders have already hired CWG Architects of Helena to design the new facility. On Thursday, lead architect Tony Perpignano met with teachers and administrators to get their feedback about what the school should look like.

The meeting covered a variety of issues, from whiteboards – teachers said they wanted actual boards instead of walls with dry-erase paint – to flooring – teachers and maintenance staff alike preferred carpet. Faculty talked about the type of storage space they needed, where they needed electrical and internet outlets and which type of lighting was best for their students.

The school is expected to include about 20 classrooms. It’s initially intended for East Helena’s first- and second-graders, but leaders want it to be flexible enough that students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade could be housed there.

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer says employees’ input is especially important as plans for the new school go forward.

“I’ve heard a lot of the goods, the bads and the uglies about our various school buildings, that this space is functional and this space is not functional,” he said. “That’s kind of the cool thing about the meeting tonight, is that now the architects heard the good, the bad and the ugly.”

District leaders also want to hear from other members of the public, especially parents and those who would take part in community events at school facilities.

“Any input that we can get to guide us to build the smartest, most efficient school is obviously going to be in the best interest of the whole community,” said Whitmoyer.

The architects have developed a questionnaire so people can weigh in on their goals and priorities for the new school. It’s available at the district’s website.

Whitmoyer asked that anyone wanting to submit comments do it by the end of January, so the architects can consider them as they make their plans.