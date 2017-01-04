(EAST HELENA) School leaders in East Helena are asking contractors to submit proposals for building a new elementary school.

The East Helena School District is planning to put a $12 million dollar bond issue before voters in May. It would pay for a new school to help reduce overcrowding in the district.

The new building would be built on a 50-acre parcel just off Valley Drive, between Radley Elementary and the East Valley fire station. It would initially house first- and second-graders, but leaders say it will be adaptable for students from pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade.

Currently, Eastgate Elementary hosts pre-K through first grade, while Radley has second through fifth. Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer says those two schools are the district’s most crowded. At Radley, there isn’t enough space for one computer lab to have its own room.

“When we have to move a classroom this school year into a hallway in order to get all the children a seat in a classroom, you have a very high level of urgency,” Whitmoyer said.

Because of that urgency, the district is moving quickly on the project. The school board could approve a contract with an architectural firm at their meeting Monday. Contractors will have until Jan. 17 to turn in their bids, and board members could select one later this month.

District leaders hope to break ground on the new school in July and finish the project by August of 2018.

The construction proposal comes after months of work by the district’s Long-Range Infrastructure Committee. After considering multiple options, the district decided to maintain its policy of keeping entire grade levels together in a single school. Whitmoyer says it helps teachers work as a team and makes the community more united.

“Splitting the neighborhoods in the past has created haves and have-nots, and that is really unacceptable in today’s world,” he said.

The new school will be flexible, in case the district later decides to move other grade levels there.

While the new elementary school is the main focus, the bond proposal could also pay for relatively minor upgrades at the other East Helena schools. Whitmoyer says the largest project would likely be adding some new classrooms at East Valley Middle School.