HELENA – An East Helena suspect is sentenced for violently attacking a female victim.

John William Craig was charged in November with injuring his fiancé at their East Helena home during an argument.

Investigators say Craig punched, strangled, fractured the victim’s wrist, pointed a gun at her and stole $300 from her purse, saying she’d been out too late at a bar.

The victim told East Helena Police, “He threw me around like a rag doll.”

When Craig was questioned by investigators he claimed the victim injured herself by repeatedly falling down because she’d been drinking too much.

In a plea deal, Craig pled guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment and was given a six-year deferred prison sentence and ordered to undergo an anger management assessment.

In court Thursday morning, Craig said, “I pushed her (the victim) around.”

Before handing down his sentence, Judge Michael McMahon told Craig, “This is a difficult decision for me. I have six daughters. I pray none of them face this type of situation.”

Reporter: Dennis Carlson