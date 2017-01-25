East Helena schools are no longer on lock down but still on high alert after Wednesday morning’s shooting.

Ron Whitmoyer, Superintendent for the East Helena School District says the East Helena School District was informed that the suspect responsible for the shooting is still on the loose.

“(That) made us go into protective mode for our kids that first and foremost key in our school system,” Whitmoyer said.

Whitmoyer said that Wednesday morning around 7:40 a.m. East Helena Police contacted him to say that though suspect, 41-year old Brandon LeClair is still on the loose, he does not pose a threat.

He added that they will, “Have kids outside for the regular playground actives but the aids and principal in the building will be patrolling and making sure there is no one in the area that’s unusual.”

Helena Public Schools did not initiate a lock down this morning. Jack Copps, Superintendent of Helena Public Schools and Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools were not available for comment.