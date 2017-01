The body of an elderly woman was found inside a house that caught fire in Great Falls on Tuesday night.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

The body is being taken to the state lab in Missoula for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities believe that the victim was the only person in the home at the time. A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at about 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. We will update you as we get more information.