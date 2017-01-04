BOZEMAN –An elderly woman was found dead outside her home located between Belgrade and Manhattan on Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner found Betty Jean Schneiter, 88, dead at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday outside her home on Central Park Road.
This marks the fourth cold weather-related death in Montana within the last several weeks.
A preliminary investigation indicated that her death was weather related. Schneiter reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s.
Official Temperatures at the Airport reached -16 degrees F during the night and early morning.
The National Weather Service recommends dealing with cold temperatures by wearing one to two layers when is it chilly, then adding gloves, boots and a hat when it is cold. When the temperature is extremely cold, add extra layers and a face mask.
According to R.J. Nelsen, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, if a person loses too much body heat, the first two things that might happen are hypothermia or frostbite.
Nelsen said, “People start to shiver and then lose their shiver, they start to feel cold, and ultimately, with the hypothermia, they start to be a little confused, and have an altered level of consciousness, and that is where things become very dangerous, because thy are not able to care for themselves at that time.”
Nelsen said the best way to keep warm is to keep the skin dry and wear layers that will wick away moisture.