An elderly woman was found dead outside her home located between Belgrade and Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner found Betty Jean Schneiter, 88, dead at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday outside her home on Central Park Road.

This marks the fourth cold weather-related death in Montana within the last several weeks.

A preliminary investigation indicated that her death was weather related. Schneiter reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s.

Official Temperatures at the Airport reached -16 degrees F during the night and early morning.

