Time is running out for the a few hundred residents in Libby and Troy to get their properties inspected for asbestos contamination.

And the Environmental Protection Agency is trying to make sure people take advantage of the opportunity to make sure their properties aren’t impacted in the future.

The EPA has been working at cleaning up the asbestos from the decades of operation at the W.R. Grace mine for the past 18 years. That’s resulted in cleanup operations on more than 2,400 properties, and inspections on more than 7,000.

But EPA managers say the agency is working now to wrap up cleanup operations this coming year. And property owners who haven’t signed access agreements for investigation and possible cleanups have until Mar. 31.

According to an EPA report, property owners who do not meet the inspection deadline could become financially responsible for future cleanup.

Not only that, but the EPA could then file a notice of the environment conditions with the Clerk and Recorder’s Office of Lincoln County for any uninspected property.

According to the report , “This property notice would be recorded and maintained by Lincoln County and the State of Montana to inform future owners, lenders and renters that investigation and potentially necessary cleanup work at the property has not been completed.”

“So now we’ve got this group of about 600 properties, around 500 property owners, that have either refused or deferred access to their properties for investigations and/or cleanups,” said EPA Remedial Project Manager Mike Cirian.

Cirian says the EPA certainly understands people’s concerns about privacy, but the agency is worried people will miss the opportunity for cleanup, and that could lead to problems selling contaminated properties, or considerable cleanup expense in years to come.

The EPA is encouraging Lincoln County property owners to contact the Information Center in Libby with questions: (406)-293-6194.